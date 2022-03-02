Advertisement

Korean BBQ and Chicken restaurant hosts grand opening in Loves Park

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - KBQ Korean Barbecue and Chicken opened it’s doors to the public on Tuesday in Loves Park.

The first Korean barbecue restaurant in the area is a treat for local diners because they feature Korean-style table top cooking. Reservations for the new restaurant are highly encouraged.

Each table has it’s own grill. Diners can cook their own meat to taste, add as much or little sauce that they like, and share a cultural experience with friends.

“A big part of Korean culture is to sit around with your friends, go to a restaurant and you cook your own meat,“ Joe Park, KBQ’s General Manager said. “There’s something about making and cooking your own meat, and sharing with each other that makes it really a bonding experience for everyone.”

KBQ is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and stays open a half hour later on Friday and Saturday. Their last seating is 15 minutes before closing.

You can follow @kbqlovespark on Instagram, Facebook and on TikTok for the latest from this exciting new restaurant.

