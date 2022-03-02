“The kids are not doing okay right now” Rockford School Board discusses new program to help youth experiencing trauma

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The significance of support, that is what the “Handle with Care” program attempts to accomplish. The program was presented to the Rockford School Board Tuesday night at the Committee of the Whole Meeting.

“Far too many of our young people have experienced trauma in the household, due to physical violence or sexual violence,” said Mayor Thomas McNamara. “What we as a community have done, is unfortunately just failed them.”

The city hopes to change that. The program that collaborates the City of Rockford and Rockford Public Schools, will make sure the school staff gets notified if a student experiences a traumatic incident at home that requires police involvement. The message will simply state ‘”Students Name’ Should Be Handled With Care”.

“That school district staff member or social worker, will have an idea that this young person has went through a really difficult experience,” said McNamara. “For that young person, having someone who cares, may be exactly what they need.... and often times the only thing they have.”

After the program was presented, it seemed to earn the approval of several board members. One even said it was the best initiative they have heard in a long time.

“I don’t think we can overstate the importance of a caring, important adult, in a child’s life,” said Director of Mayor’s Office of Community and Violence Prevention Jennifer Cacciapaglia.

McNamara says the statistics show that when trauma goes unmitigated, there are higher rates of violence and lower educational achievement, and the key to stopping this is to “wrap our arms” around the youth.

“The kids are not doing okay right now, so they’re really telling that to anyone who will give them an opportunity to hear them,” said Cacciapaglia.

McNamara also adds the message sent to school staff will not include any further details of the incident a child may have been in, just which particular student they should “handle with care”.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.