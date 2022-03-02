Advertisement

Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering

FILE - In this March 20, 2010 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan talks to the...
FILE - In this March 20, 2010 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan talks to the media during an interview for the Democratic candidate for Illinois lieutenant governor in Chicago. A Chicago Tribune investigation indicates that House Speaker Michael Madigan helped get relatives of donors, public officials and political allies admitted to the University of Illinois. The Tribune reported Wednesday May 5, 2010 that 28 applicants to the Urbana-Champaign or Chicago campuses were helped in recent years by Madigan. The newspaper says their relatives made campaign contributions totaling $50,000 to Madigan and $65,200 to the Democratic Party of Illinois. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)(Nam Y. Huh | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Michael Madigan, the former speaker of the Illinois House and for decades one of the nation’s most powerful legislators, was charged with racketeering and bribery on Wednesday, becoming the most prominent politician swept up in the latest federal investigation of entrenched government corruption in the state.

Madigan, 79, is is charged with 22 counts, according to the indictment.

Madigan was the longest-serving state House speaker in modern U.S. history and was nicknamed the “Velvet Hammer” for his insistence on strict party discipline. A procession of top state politicians, including three governors, has been charged during his tenure, but politicians long believed the savvy Madigan would never be among them.

In 2020, the Chicago Democrat was implicated in a long-running bribery scheme involving the state’s largest electric utility, ComEd. Court filings at the time didn’t name Madigan directly but made it clear he was the person in documents referred to as “Public Official A.”

The federal complaint came after more than half a dozen Democrats — including Madigan’s longtime chief of staff and other confidants — were charged with crimes or had their offices and homes raided by federal agents.

As speaker, the ever-confident Madigan tended to shrug off the political scandal of the day. A spokeswoman for Madigan last year denied the ComEd-related allegations and said Madigan would cooperate with the investigation “which he believes will clearly demonstrate that he has done nothing criminal or improper.”

That wasn’t good enough for members of his House Democratic caucus, many of whom weren’t born when Madigan was first inaugurated in 1971. Despite his determination to win a 19th term as speaker in January, support peeled away and he was unable to garner the 60 votes needed to retain the gavel. Relegated to the rank and file of the 118-member House, he resigned his seat effective Feb. 28, 2021, He resigned as chairman of the Democratic Party of Illinois on Feb. 22.

Madigan, the son of a Chicago precinct captain, became House speaker in 1983. He was a throwback to the style of machine politics for which Illinois was once famous, especially during the 22-year mayoral reign of Chicago’s Richard Daley, when patronage and party connections controlled who was hired and which projects got built.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Jeramiah Edwards, 22, of Rockford was arrested in early February and charged with two counts of...
22-year-old charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, child porn
Papini was arrested in Durand for multiple outstanding warrants including failure to register...
Durand police arrest man with warrants in Loves Park and Rockford
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
Woman in critical condition after shooting at local cleaning business.
Woman in critical condition after shooting at local cleaning service

Latest News

According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers...
Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers
The grant funds will support families from Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.
IMD Guest House offers comfort to area families frequenting hospitals
Two storm systems are likely to have an impact here this weekend.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 3/2/2022
Family claims son suffered mistreatment at local fitness gym.
Loves Park family claims 3-year-old suffered abuse at local fitness gym