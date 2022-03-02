Durand police arrest man with warrants in Loves Park and Rockford

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Durand police on Tuesday received a tip from an Illinois Parole Agent that a man wanted on multiple warrants was living nearby.

43-year-old Joseph David Papini was arrested in the 500 block of West Main Street around 10:30 a.m. Papini had outstanding warrants in Durand for aggravated fleeing to elude, Rockford for aggravated assault and Loves Park for failure to register as a sex offender. He was also in violation of his parole with the Department of Corrections.

Two females, one juvenile were in the residence at the time of Papini’s arrest.

He is being lodged in the WInnebago County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.