Durand community says goodbye to Police Chief Jeff Schelling

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After five years serving as Durand’s Police Chief, Jeff Schelling is moving on and the community is sad to see him go.

Chief Schelling spends nearly every weekday afternoon hanging out with kids at recess in the Durand School District.

It’s one thing he and the kids say they’ll miss when he leaves the job next month.

“The school is like my golden jewel, kids just know who I am and that was vitally important for me,” Schelling said.

Next month Police Chief Jeff Schelling will hang up his uniform and say goodbye to Durand.

“People here are absolutely 100 percent genuine, they respect this department, they respect the officers,” Schelling said.

One of Schelling’s favorite connections was made soon after he took over as chief.

“I said, I would just like to know if I could come in, do a walk-through, get to know the school, get to know your faculty and all the kids and they just looked at me and they’re like of course and I said did I say something and they’re like we’ve never had that Jeff,” Schelling said.

And it’s one he makes sure to foster every day.

“Pretty much every day I walk through the school, It’s incredibly uplifting to have the kids talk to you, even our junior high and high school kids will, good morning Chief or good afternoon how you doing,” Schelling said.

“He just brought so much of a presence of safety and friendship to our district and I don’t know if that can be replaced, it can’t be replaced,” said Durand School District Superintendent Kurt Alberstett.

“He’s one of those people that you know you come across and he makes a difference and it’s a good difference,” said Durand School District Athletic Director Peter Robertson.

Even though he’s leaving his post, Schelling says he won’t leave the community.

“They have a lot of events on the July 4th, I’d love to come to enjoy it and relax versus having to work it,” Schelling said.

Chief Schelling will begin his new adventure April 1 as the Executive Director of the Northern Illinois Training Board providing testing to law enforcement agencies in Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb counties.

The search is now on to find his replacement. Schelling expects it to take a few months before the community finds the best fit candidate.

