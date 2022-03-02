Advertisement

Drug-sniffing dog finds marijuana hidden in Lucky Charms box

Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.
Officers in Louisville discovered four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:29 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers found four pounds of marijuana hidden inside a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

Kary, a CBP narcotic detector dog, alerted officers to a shipment of cereal on an outgoing freight Feb. 24 in Louisville. The cereal was headed to a private residence in Great Britain.

When officers took a closer look, they saw that the box of Lucky Charms contained what they described as “more than blue diamonds and purple horseshoes” – they found vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana.

“Drug smugglers will go to any lengths to ship their narcotics in and out of the U.S.,” CBP officials said in a statement. “Officers have found drugs hidden in car parts, religious paintings, tombstones, clothing… the list is endless.”

It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges related to this incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Family claims son suffered mistreatment at local fitness gym.
Loves Park family claims 3-year-old suffered abuse at local fitness gym
Papini was arrested in Durand for multiple outstanding warrants including failure to register...
Durand police arrest man with warrants in Loves Park and Rockford
Rockford woman's car stolen
Rockford woman’s vehicle stolen within 24 hours of purchasing
FILE - In this March 20, 2010 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan talks to the...
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering

Latest News

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russia attacks Ukraine nuclear plant as invasion advances
Student writes letter to Putin
How local Rockford parents and teachers approach talking to kids about Ukraine
Navigating talking to kids about Ukraine
Navigating talking to kids about Ukraine
Car crashes into preschool in Anderson, California.
19 children hurt as SUV smashes into California preschool