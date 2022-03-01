Advertisement

Woman throws boyfriend’s pug off balcony, killing it, police say

Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and...
Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.(Clearwater Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A woman in Florida has been charged with animal cruelty after throwing her boyfriend’s dog off a seventh-floor balcony Sunday, killing the dog, police said.

Clearwater Police said Shelley Nicole Vaughn, 46, threw her boyfriend’s 3-year-old pug named Bucky off his seventh-floor condo balcony during an argument. Police said Vaughn also threw her boyfriend’s cell phone and keys off the balcony and struck him.

The dog was found dead on the pavement below.

Police said Vaughn had been dating the victim for several months and lived in the same condo complex.

Vaughn was arrested Monday and was charged with aggravated animal cruelty, criminal mischief, and domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Family claims son suffered mistreatment at local fitness gym.
Loves Park family claims 3-year-old suffered abuse at local fitness gym
Papini was arrested in Durand for multiple outstanding warrants including failure to register...
Durand police arrest man with warrants in Loves Park and Rockford
Jeramiah Edwards, 22, of Rockford was arrested in early February and charged with two counts of...
22-year-old charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, child porn
FILE - In this March 20, 2010 file photo, Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan talks to the...
Illinois’ ex-House speaker charged with racketeering

Latest News

The White House announced a new plan to manage the coronavirus and halt any incoming new...
White House reveals new plan to manage COVID-19
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Refugee count tops 1 million; Russians besiege Ukraine ports
The U.S., Australia and Japan voted at the U.N. General Assembly to demand Moscow withdraw its...
Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House to vote on bill to help veterans exposed to burn pits
President Joe Biden proposes pouring hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars into suicide...
Biden plan would tackle chronic gaps in mental health care