Sounds from ‘Casablanca,’ other Hollywood hits immerse the Coronado this month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Symphony Orchestra is dazzling guests Hollywood style in their upcoming concert “Rachmaninoff and the Hollywood Sound.”

RSO welcomes their third guest music director, Andrew Crust to the stage on Saturday, March 19 with a pre-concert lecture at 6:30 p.m. followed by the show at 7:30 p.m. With this concert, the RSO is celebrating the Oscars and guests are invited to dress Hollywood style and walk the red carpet.

The orchestra continues their search for a new music director after 30-year veteran Steven Larsen retired in December 2021.

Crust’s program will feature music from Casablanca, Psycho, and the Godfather along with the powerful Piano Concerto No. 2 by Sergei Rachmaninoff.

The RSO recently adapted their health and safety protocols. While guests are still required to wear a mask, they have the option of socially distanced seating and are not required to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.

Crust is currently the Associate Conductor of the Vancouver Symphony, and the Music Director of the Lima Symphony Orchestra in Ohio. He was the Assistant Conductor of the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, Conductor of the Portland Symphony, Assistant Conductor of the Boulder Philharmonic, and Assistant Conductor of Opera McGill. Crust is equally at ease in the pit, having conducted ballet and opera. He is also a visual artist working in watercolor, ink, and digital media, using a style which often combines the worlds of art and music.

The public can preview the featured finalist a “SoundBites,” a free lunchtime event Friday, March 18 at noon at The Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Club, 5151 Guilford Road. This event features a conversational format with Crust along with a brief question and answer session. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

The guest artist will be award-winning pianist Wei Luo, whose known for critically acclaimed self-titled album released in 2019. At age 13, Wei was accepted to the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia where she is pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree.

Tickets are available for the live performance, as are digital tickets, which allow patrons to watch from home at a later date. In-person and digital tickets can be purchased at rockfordsymphony.com or by calling 815-965-0049, or visiting the RSO offices. To review the entire program and hear excerpts, visit the RSO website www.rockfordsymphony.com.

