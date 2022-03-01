Advertisement

Rockford ranks 8th for Cities Black Americans Should Consider For Career Growth In 2022

The Forest City ranks just behind Tulsa, OK. with the Carolina Core topping the list.
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Striking a balance between growing career opportunities and quality of life is a struggle for any city. But one national group says Rockford is making that happen for Black Americans. Rockford sits 8th in the United States for cities that offer lucrative career opportunities to African Americans, according to Development Counsellors International. It also credited organizations like Kings Of The Round Table (KORT) for making it happen.

“KORT came about as an idea that I had to basically solve a problem with Rockford’s night life and the events and nightlife that was available wasn’t up to par in far as my opinion.” “I wanted to create an environment in the events I wanted to attend”

Focused on that mission, KORT partner Clydale Hilson, connected with 815 Capital, a local investment group, to create a plan.

“We’re a black owned business, and there’s certain industries and certain sectors where there’s no black representation, so we just want to make sure that we fill any black holes in the region,” said 815 Capital cofounder Joshua Patterson.

815 Capital focuses on the investment, then KORT focuses on the events, finding new clients through them. The organization was set up in 2015, and this year will officially open a new event space in Midtown.

“Rockford is home for us, so we do take a very serious approach when we have our events. And I agree I think being number 8 I don’t think we’re up high enough, I think we should be number 1,” Hilson said.

The study also mentions organizations Think Big and Urban Intellectuals 815. Both hold the same focus, creating gaps for black professionals while investing in black owned businesses.

