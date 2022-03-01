Pandemic causes anxiety among kids, doctors say

(WIFR) - While the masks are coming down, COVID-19 pandemic related anxiety, especially in children.

About one out of five children in the United States lost a parent or guardian to COVID-19. When schools were shut down, a lack of routine and social opportunities really took a toll on some youngsters. UW Health Kids Dr. Mala Mathur says the interruption of normal kid activities like clubs, parties and sports caused a sense of loss for many children. They add it’s important to watch for signs of anxiety or mental health struggles.

Mathur says, “It’s really important to stay connected to your child. One of the ways you can do that is by setting aside at least 10 minutes every day to connect with your child. Putting down screens, not looking at phones and just really having a one on one conversation to find out how your child is doing.”

