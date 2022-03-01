Meteorological Spring kicks off with more 50s ahead before a rainy weekend approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tuesday not only kicks off March, but it’s also the first day of Meteorological Spring. Or, if you tuned into 23 News This Morning you observed how we demolished some excellent paczki’s from By the Dozen Bakery because it’s also Fat Tuesday. More mild air is on tap through the middle of the week before a midweek cold front will drop temperatures a bit ahead of an active weekend.

It’s a cloudy start Tuesday but we should see some clearing towards the lunch hour and beyond that will help get our temperatures back into the upper 40s to near 40 degrees today. The same can be said for Wednesday but there’s a chance we’ll get a smidge warmer than Tuesday due to a bit stronger wind.

Continued warm and dry weather through Wednesday (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

With it being Meteorological Spring, this kicks off our spring season. Meteorologists use “Meteorological” seasons for our temperature and climate documentation mainly because it never changes. It lines up the calendar and each meteorological season spans three months. So March, April and May in their entirety consists of Meteorological Spring.

But what most people use as the “official” start to spring is what’s known as Astronomical Spring. This year, that will begin on March 20 when the Spring Equinox occurs. Astronomical Spring is caused by the Earth’s tilt and rotation around the sun. These are the dates shown on typical calendars! We’re getting a nice preview of spring right now so be sure to enjoy it.

Most people associate the start of spring with the astronomical spring date of March 20. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

A cold front will pass through the region later Wednesday that will shift our winds to return coming out of the north. This will make for a somewhat chilly Wednesday night through Thursday timeframe. Luckily, this cold front will come through dry. High temperatures Thursday look to be in the mid-to-upper 30s.

A cold front later Wednesday will drop our temperatures for Thursday and part of Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

After that, we’ll turn more active into the weekend. The chance for rain starts Friday night, with rain likely on Saturday, with moments of heavy rain and possible storms into Saturday night. This is being talked about due to us having a warmer and moist atmosphere in place that day. It’s still too early to talk about a severe threat if any. But it’s looking like a somewhat decent chance we could see some heavy rain, something we still need as our grounds are still in a drought.

A very warm atmosphere with moisture will help set the stage for some potential thunderstorm development. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Confidence continues to rise that a dynamic storm will affect the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes this weekend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Saturday's likely to be quite rainy, though an all-day washout is not in the cards right now. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heavy rain, thunder are not to be ruled out Saturday or Saturday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's still a small chance that some snow mixes in on the system's back side, though that's far from guaranteed. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On the back end of the system starting on Sunday, we’ll likely see some snowflakes mix in on the back end. It’s too early to tell if any snowfall potentially will accumulate but it will depend on temperature and the exact track the storm takes. We’ll be fine-tuning this in the days ahead so stay tuned.

The week will remain quiet until the weekend approaches where a decent rainmaker is heading our way. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

