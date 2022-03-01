First six acts announced for 2022 Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday the first six acts scheduled to perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage during the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

Organizers announced Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn, TLC & Shaggy, Jon Pardi, Sammy Hagar and Disturbed will headline this year.

“We are very excited to bring this many talented artists to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Rebecca Clark. “Our number one goal is to have something for everyone’s musical taste, and I feel like we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal with several nights still to announce.”

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting Friday, March 11, at Ticketmaster.com.

The complete line-up as announced on Tuesday is below:

Friday, Aug. 12: Sam Hunt with TBD

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Sunday, Aug. 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD

Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Wednesday, Aug. 17: TLC & Shaggy

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91

Thursday, Aug. 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, Aug. 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, Aug. 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD

Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.