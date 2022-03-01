Advertisement

First six acts announced for 2022 Illinois State Fair

Sammy Hagar also known as The Red Rocker is an American rock vocalist guitarist songwriter and...
Sammy Hagar also known as The Red Rocker is an American rock vocalist guitarist songwriter and musician.(WNDU)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 11:04 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday the first six acts scheduled to perform on the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage during the 2022 Illinois State Fair.

Organizers announced Sam Hunt, Brooks & Dunn, TLC & Shaggy, Jon Pardi, Sammy Hagar and Disturbed will headline this year.

“We are very excited to bring this many talented artists to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand,” said Illinois State Fair Manager, Rebecca Clark. “Our number one goal is to have something for everyone’s musical taste, and I feel like we are well on our way to accomplishing that goal with several nights still to announce.”

Tickets to all the announced Illinois Lottery Grandstand Stage concerts can be purchased starting Friday, March 11, at Ticketmaster.com.

The complete line-up as announced on Tuesday is below:

Friday, Aug. 12: Sam Hunt with TBD

  • Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Sunday, Aug. 14: Brooks & Dunn with TBD

  • Tier 3 - $53 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $65 / SRO Track - $65 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $120

Wednesday, Aug. 17: TLC & Shaggy

Tier 3- $24/ Tier 2- $29/ Tier 1 -$36 / SRO Track - $36 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $91

Thursday, Aug. 18: Jon Pardi with Lainey Wilson and Chapel Hart

  • Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100

Saturday, Aug. 20: Disturbed with Nita Strauss

  • Tier 3 - $44 / Tier 2 - $49 / Tier 1 - $56 / SRO Track - $56 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $111

Sunday, Aug. 21: Sammy Hagar & The Circle with TBD

  • Tier 3 - $43 / Tier 2 - $48 / Tier 1 - $55 / SRO Track - $55 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $110

*A $30 Stage Side Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rockford woman’s vehicle stolen within 24 hours of purchasing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Stephanie Quirk
Less than 24 hours after a Rockford woman bought a brand new 2017 Ford Escape, it was stolen from her driveway.

News

Rockford woman's vehicle stolen within 24 hours of purcashing

Updated: 4 hours ago

Regional

Area stores take a stand to support Ukraine, remove Russian-made vodka from shelves

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Anthony Ferretti
In response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine... Grocery stores and businesses across the nation and in the Stateline take a stand to support Ukraine.

National

Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sandra Jones
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers looking to target consumers through email, phone, or text message.

National

Consumer Crackdown: BBB says tax time brings out scammers

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
According to the Better Business Bureau, tax season is a popular time of year for scammers looking to target consumers through email, phone, or text message.

Latest News

News

IMD Guest House offers comfort to area families frequenting hospitals

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Annamarie Schutt
The grant funds will support families from Boone, Ogle, Stephenson and Winnebago Counties.

News

Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 3/2/2022

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Loves Park family claims 3-year-old suffered abuse at local fitness gym

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Ali Rasper
Peak Sports Club has since fired the three teenagers allegedly involved in the incident.

News

Bringing businesses to Machesney Park

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

Rockford Raptors go to nationals for the first time

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Quini Amma
Rockford Raptors Club was established over 20 years ago; this is the first year they get to go to nationals

News

Rockford, Freeport Republican leaders react to Madigan indictment

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
State Rep. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport), State Sen. Brian Stewart (R-Freeport) and State Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Rockford) weighed in on Wednesday about the 22-count indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.