Advertisement

Dr. Ngozi Ezike steps down as IDPH director

Pritzker honors Ezike with March 1 ‘Dr. Ezike’ declaration.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. JB Pritzker honored Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday with a special announcement.

Pritzker declared March 1 “Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day” in the state of Illinois. The honor comes after Dr. Ezike revealed that as of March 14, she is stepping down from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Dr. Ezike has served the state for the past three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has attended 161 COVID update news conferences during that time, providing health updates for the state in both English and Spanish for residents of Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Jeramiah Edwards, 22, of Rockford was arrested in early February and charged with two counts of...
22-year-old charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, child porn
Woman in critical condition after shooting at local cleaning business.
Woman in critical condition after shooting at local cleaning service
King is sentenced to 80 years in prison.
Rockford man gets 80 years for 2018 battery, rape
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Program aims at helping youth who experience trauma
“The kids are not doing okay right now” Rockford School Board discusses new program to help youth experiencing trauma
RPS 205 Board Discusses "Handle with Care" Program
RPS 205 Board Discusses "Handle with Care" Program
Loves Park approves third district fire station on city’s east side
Loves Park approves third district fire station on city’s east side
A weekend storm system still appears likely on track to affect the Stateline.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/1/2022
Durand says goodbye to Police Chief Jeff Schelling.
Durand community says goodbye to Police Chief Jeff Schelling