Dr. Ngozi Ezike steps down as IDPH director

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. JB Pritzker honored Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Tuesday with a special announcement.

Pritzker declared March 1 “Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day” in the state of Illinois. The honor comes after Dr. Ezike revealed that as of March 14, she is stepping down from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Dr. Ezike has served the state for the past three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. She has attended 161 COVID update news conferences during that time, providing health updates for the state in both English and Spanish for residents of Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.