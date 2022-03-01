Advertisement

Chiarelli looking to fill vacant seat on Four Rivers Sanitation Board

Applications for the vacant board seat can be submitted to the Winnebago County Board through...
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli is looking to appoint a new board member to a vacant seat with the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority, formerly Rock River Water Reclamation District, recycles waste water by removing contaminants then returns fresh, treated water to the Rock, Kishwaukee, Pecatonica and Sugar river watersheds. The sanitation authority serves nearly 240,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers on a daily basis.

Applications for the open board position can be submitted to the Winnebago County Board and will be accepted through Tuesday, March 15th at 5 p.m. Board Members are required to live in the Four Rivers Sanitation District. The term for this seat runs through April 30, 2022 followed by a three-year term that starts May 1.

An annual $6,000 stipend is included with the position.

Board members should be able to attend meetings on the fourth Monday of every month at 5:15 p.m. at the Graceffa Administration Building, 3501 Kishwaukee St., in Rockford.

Completed applications with a cover letter stating why the applicant is interested in filling the open board position with the Four Rivers Sanitations District can be mailed to: Winnebago County Board Office, c/o Chairman Chiarelli, 404 Elm Street, Rockford, IL 61104 or emailed to boardoffice@wincoil.us.

