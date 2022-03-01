22-year-old charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, child porn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police have pressed charges in a sexual abuse investigation from February 2022.

Jeramiah Edwards, 22, of Rockford faces several charges including two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and two counts of child pornography. The charges stem from a report made February 10, 2022.

Investigators say they were contacted about the incident in early February and during a follow-up investigation, identified Edwards as a suspect. Reports say Edwards is known to the juvenile victim.

He is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail on $80,000 bond awaiting court.

