Warm and dry first half of the week before turning active towards the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s the last day of Meteorological Winter and the last day of February but it will not be feeling like that as a warming trend continues. Each day will progressively get warmer through midweek before a cold front passes through, temporarily drop our temperatures before we warm up again and turn more active.

A mix of sun and clouds is forecast for Monday, as February 2022 will close off on a mild note with highs in the upper 40s. The forecast high for Monday is 48 degrees but it’s possible a spot or two could hit 50 degrees. Even warmer times will follow as highs near 50 degrees are likely Tuesday and we’ll likely surpass 50 degrees on Wednesday. Each day calls for a mix of sun and clouds but Tuesday morning could see a few sprinkles but they would be very sparse and light should they occur.

Following the warm-up, a midweek cold front will move through the region on Wednesday that will temporarily drop our temperatures for Thursday back into the 30s. It will come through as a dry front but the clouds will remain. Thursday will remain quiet before we begin to warm up again on Friday with highs once again in the mid-to-upper 40s.

A warming trend is underway before a temporary break follows a late Wednesday cold front passage. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Then our next weather-maker comes into view starting Friday night, with rain looking likely for us. With temperatures much above freezing, the rain will be the dominant form of precipitation with this system although it’s possible a few snowflakes could mix in on the system’s back end. A few thunderstorms are also possible with this system on Saturday because we’ll have highs in the 50s and some moisture in the atmosphere will be available to give us some instability.

It's looking very likely that another dynamic storm system will affect the Midwest toward the weekend, and the Stateline's likely to be impacted. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The storm's forecast track virtually guarantees this to be a rain event for the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it doesn't appear as though severe weather is likely with this storm, several rumbles of thunder and heavy rain are both a decent bet to occur. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's a chance that a few snowflakes may mix in as colder air funnels in on the system's back side early Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it’s possible a storm or two here could turn severe, it’s FAR too early to talk specifics. This is definitely worth watching though.

Also, March starts Tuesday and there’s a lot that happens throughout the month. It’s a big warming month, as our daily normal high temperature will go up to 54 degrees by March 31. In addition, we’ll gain an additional one hour and twenty-five minutes of daylight throughout the month. Not to mention that Daylight Saving Time returns on March 13 when we “spring forward” and set our clocks ahead an hour. That is also the date where we’ll have our first 7:00 p.m. sunset with sunset times getting progressively later.

For all of you who have been desperate to see some snow, March on average still sees 4.9 inches of snow. We’ll need to get significantly cooler for that to occur but only time will tell.

March does still see measurable snow on average. But it's also a big warming month and we get longer days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

