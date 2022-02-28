Special on-ice proposal before Sunday night’s Blackhawks game

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It was quite a forgettable hockey game for Blackhawk fans Sunday after a home shutout loss to one of their biggest rivals, but what happened before the 4-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues is something two people will never forget.

Prior to the first face off, the Chicago Blackhawks Special Hockey Squad took part in its annual scrimmage. The players, who have developmental and intellectual disabilities, come from all over Chicagoland and Northern Illinois. Some teammates practice right here in the Stateline.

Olivia thought her biggest thrill Sunday would be dropping the first puck for the game on the United Center ice featuring her boyfriend, Cole Paravola. But that changed quickly when Cole got on one knee -- not for a fore-check, but a lifetime of love. Olivia said “yes” to the marriage proposal.

Congrats to the happy couple who decided not to put their love “on-ice.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.