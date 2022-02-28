Advertisement

Garage fire in Janesville causes $650,000 in damages

Fire near DeerPoint Lake
Fire near DeerPoint Lake(mgn)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 7:54 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, W.I. (WIFR) - On Monday, Janesville Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire in a garage at 304 Sunny Lane. Firefighters arrived to find a garbage truck fully engulfed in flames while inside the building. The fire was contained within the garage area by the fire department as they fought on the scene for three hours. A total of five garbage trucks within the garage were damaged, with a total damages from the fire estimated at $650,000. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Russia was the United States’ 20th largest supplier of goods imports in 2019 -- totaling $22.3...
Here are the 5 largest Russian exports to the United States
Woman in critical condition after shooting at local cleaning business.
Woman in critical condition after shooting at local cleaning service
Spoiler alert: She said 'Yes!"
Special on-ice proposal before Sunday night’s Blackhawks game
Jeramiah Edwards, 22, of Rockford was arrested in early February and charged with two counts of...
22-year-old charged with sexual assault of a juvenile, child porn
King is sentenced to 80 years in prison.
Rockford man gets 80 years for 2018 battery, rape

Latest News

Program aims at helping youth who experience trauma
“The kids are not doing okay right now” Rockford School Board discusses new program to help youth experiencing trauma
RPS 205 Board Discusses "Handle with Care" Program
RPS 205 Board Discusses "Handle with Care" Program
Loves Park approves third district fire station on city’s east side
Loves Park approves third district fire station on city’s east side
A weekend storm system still appears likely on track to affect the Stateline.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 3/1/2022
Durand says goodbye to Police Chief Jeff Schelling.
Durand community says goodbye to Police Chief Jeff Schelling