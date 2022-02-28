Garage fire in Janesville causes $650,000 in damages

JANESVILLE, W.I. (WIFR) - On Monday, Janesville Fire Department responded to a call regarding a fire in a garage at 304 Sunny Lane. Firefighters arrived to find a garbage truck fully engulfed in flames while inside the building. The fire was contained within the garage area by the fire department as they fought on the scene for three hours. A total of five garbage trucks within the garage were damaged, with a total damages from the fire estimated at $650,000. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

