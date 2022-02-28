BMO Harris Bank Center, Coronado no longer requires facemasks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In accordance with the Illinois relaxed mask mandates, the BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center will no longer require mask wearing for fans of any age for admittance to events.

Officials say guests who are more comfortable wearing a mask are encouraged to do so. However, certain event promoters and performers who host concerts or shows at the venues may independently make additional mask requirements which could include, without limitation, mandatory facemask requirements at all times. If that occurs for a certain event, officials with the BMO and the Coronado will advise ticket holders when necessary.

In addition to this, government mandates, venue protocols and event requirements are subject to change and changes in protocol are not grounds for a refund.

