Winnebago County Animal Services returns more than 800 pets home in 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2,599 adoptions and 6,929 service calls. Those are just a fraction of what kept Winnebago County Animal Services busy in 2021. Now leaders expect that workload to rise in the coming year.

Leaders at Winnebago County Animal Services say they’re proud of what they’ve accomplished in the past year serving 11 communities covering 520 square miles.

The shelter took in 4,676 animals from January to December, an increase of almost 1,000 pets from 2020, most of the animals are cats.

“When people are out in the world and they see them what’s really great if they want to help and a lot of times that means they bring them to an animal shelter,” says Winnebago County Animal Services Administrator Brett Frazier.

Winnebago County Animal Services also has a partnership with several PetSmart locations across the Stateline in Illinois and Wisconsin. Last year, 636 cat/kitten adoptions were made in Petsmart locations... 35% of all cat and kitten adoptions they did all of 2021.

Despite all the work they’ve done to take care of animals, Frazier says it’s the people who make those numbers possible.

“It’s not just the people on staff veterinarian, the vet techs, kennel staff officers... it takes people in the community fostering and adopting and donating and helping where they can even just spreading the word or checking our website,” says Frazier.

Another major project in 2021 for the area animal shelter was a new website, https://winnebagoanimals.org/. The site offers several resources for pet lovers, such as the ability to connect with officers and post a lost/found pet.

“It’s just an awesome website and of course adoptable pets. But what’s been really cool is to see how many people are utilizing that website on a daily basis,” says Frazier.

Public Safety and Judiciary Committee Chair Burt Gerl says the report is better than he expected but he believes an expansion will be necessary to sustain that progress.

“We’re looking at improving the property out there on N. Main. to actually accommodate more animals. More dogs will have a kind of a flow procedure for officers or animals. So when they come into the service, animal services center, they can get in and get out quicker,”

An expansion could cost the county around $1.8 million dollars. Board members are in discussions about its feasibility.

Also tonight the board swore in its newest member. Republican John Sweeney now represents the county’s 20th district replacing Jas Bilich. Sweeney also served on the board from 2006 to 2016.

The full annual report can be viewed on the Winnebago County Animal Service’s website.

