Advertisement

Wanted: Man who allegedly stole $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are...
This image provided by the Santa Ana Police Department shows Carlitos Peralta. Authorities are seeking Carlitos Peralta, a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.(Santa Ana (Calif.) Police Department via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer’s clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer’s shipping and delivery system.

His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

The police department asked the public Thursday to contact the agency with information about his whereabouts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$30 thousand in relief to Illinois homeowners affected by COVID-19
Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses questions about the COVID-19 pandemic on Feb. 22, 2022.
Pritzker: COVID-19 data continues to move in good direction; mask mandate set to end Monday
Two found dead in Galena, according to Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff
Even after nearly 20 inches of snow, Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was no big deal for Gary New...
Communities declare snow emergency, closings ahead of winter weather
Mother of Rockford murder victim reflects after suspect is in custody
Mom of 18-year-old homicide victim speaks out after suspect arrest

Latest News

FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty
Winnebago County Animal Services returns more than 800 pets home in 2021
Winnebago County Animal Services returns more than 800 pets home in 2021
Winnebago County Animal Services returns more than 800 pets home in 2021
Winnebago County Animal Services returns more than 800 pets home in 2021