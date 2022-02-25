Plenty of Sunshine for the Weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cleaning up from our 1 - 4″ snow this Friday morning as we could see a flurries from time to time today. More clouds than sunshine expected with highs in the upper 20′s. North winds 10 - 15 will cause some blowing snow in outlying areas. A few clouds tonight dropping to the teens. Plenty of sunshine for both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 30′s. 40′s and and low 50′s next with as we remain dry through at least next Thursday.

