Local surgeon gives scholarships out to students at Kikifers Academy

Dr. Elisha Robinson gives back to a local school where her daughter attended
By Quini Amma
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:57 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two students at one area school receive a down payment on their future thanks to a local doctor who nearly lost her

young daughter n a car crash 4 years ago. A vehicle carrying Dr. Elisha Robinson and her two daughters smashed into another car while they survive. The collision

left Robinson’s 8-year-old daughter Jewel...paralyzed and on life-support. Robinson’s family received a lot of support from Kikifers Academy where her daughter attended classes. To show her

gratitude the doctor welcomed some of the students to her office at the Integrative Healing Center. They learned how to overcome obstacles in their life and be young entrepreneurs. Two of

the students will receive a $2500 scholarship to help them further their education. “The students they are amazing and some of them can’t afford to go to the school and I feel like it is up to

people like such as myself who’ve been given opportunity after opportunity to be where I am today I had people given me scholarship i had people give me money towards my education and I

think it’s really important that give back,” says Dr. Robinson. “I think they love it from the smiles on their face its always good to see somebody who looks like you and is a

reflection of you doing doing something to let you know you can do it in the future,” says Henry McDavid CEO of Kikifers Academy.

