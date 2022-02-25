Local pantries receive freezer donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local pantries received free freezers as Aetna Better Health of Illinois donates $138,000 worth of professional-grade refrigerators and freezers.

According to Aetna, more than 45,000 Illinoisans rely on local food pantries to get access to food. Rock River Valley Pantry, Life Church and Cornucopia are just some of the recipients of the generous donations. Kim Adams-Bakke of the Rock River Valley Pantry says the donation will allow for the business to invest its money into other things that are needed and not capital investments.

She says, “one unit is going to replace two much older inefficient. Instead of having to buy this, it will allow us to free up money to purchase food.”

