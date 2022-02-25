Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Light accumulating snow late Thursday will cause slick spots, then we warm up

By Ethan Rosuck
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Lake effect snow flurries have been around for most of Thursday coming from Lake Michigan. However, it’s only measured to about a trace of snow for the day. A few hours’ worths of heavier snow are still on tap for later Thursday that will create slick roads very quickly outside.

It’s been snowing all day even mixing with some freezing drizzle. Careful for a few slick surfaces but the heavier snowfall is still on the way. We’re currently looking at a line of snow showers that’s in Iowa that will continue moving east as the evening go on. The period of 8 p.m. to midnight is the period to keep an eye out for the heaviest snowfall rates to arrive in the Stateline. Snow will arrive in places west of Rockford first before continuing east into the late evening and overnight hours.

Luckily the impacts for Thursday evening’s commute were limited but still expect slick roads if you’ll be out later Thursday. Check road conditions before you head out and prepare for extra travel time, especially on rural roads. The heaviest snowfall will likely be east of Rockford towards Lake Michigan, where lake-enhanced snow will fall into Friday morning.

Most of us will receive 1-3" of snow, with heavier amounts east and less west.
Most of us will receive 1-3" of snow, with heavier amounts east and less west.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
The heavier snowfall rates will be from 8 p.m. to midnight with snow ending west to east.
The heavier snowfall rates will be from 8 p.m. to midnight with snow ending west to east.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Snow will taper off after midnight.
Snow will taper off after midnight.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
A few slick spots are possible early Friday but clouds will gradually go away throughout the day.
A few slick spots are possible early Friday but clouds will gradually go away throughout the day.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Areas west of Rockford will likely end up with totals near one inch of snowfall with most of the region ending up with two to three inches of light and fluffy snowfall accumulations. Some isolated spots near Chicagoland could see near four inches due to the lake enhancement. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect expiring at 3 a.m. Friday for areas west of Rockford and 6 a.m. Friday for Rockford proper.

With Thursday night's snowfall late, most of us will end up in that 1-3 inch range.
With Thursday night's snowfall late, most of us will end up in that 1-3 inch range.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Winter Weather Advisories continue through 3 a.m. west and 6 a.m. Friday for Rockford proper.
Winter Weather Advisories continue through 3 a.m. west and 6 a.m. Friday for Rockford proper.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

There will probably be some small impacts on the Friday morning commute but should crews get everything cleaned up in time, the roads won’t be in the worst shape. We’ll continue the cooling trend to end the work week with highs only in the 20s. But Friday will be the coldest day of the next 8-10 days as we will be starting another warming trend here.

The work week will end on a chilly note with highs a good 12-13° below normal.
The work week will end on a chilly note with highs a good 12-13° below normal.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Ahead of meteorological winter’s end on March 1, our temperatures will be warming up as meteorological spring starts. Forecast highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees are looking likely for Sunday and we’ll likely crack 40 degrees Monday and several days into next week. For snow-lovers, don’t be expecting snow at all as each day calls for mostly sunny skies through late next week where we’ll turn a bit more active with rain as highs approach 50 degrees by next weekend.

Highs will start to turn more seasonable as the weekend approaches. Mid-30s for highs Saturday.
Highs will start to turn more seasonable as the weekend approaches. Mid-30s for highs Saturday.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)
Highs in the lower 40s will return by the beginning of next week with even warmer temperatures...
Highs in the lower 40s will return by the beginning of next week with even warmer temperatures that will follow.(Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$30 thousand in relief to Illinois homeowners affected by COVID-19
Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses questions about the COVID-19 pandemic on Feb. 22, 2022.
Pritzker: COVID-19 data continues to move in good direction; mask mandate set to end Monday
Two found dead in Galena, according to Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff
Mother of Rockford murder victim reflects after suspect is in custody
Mom of 18-year-old homicide victim speaks out after suspect arrest
Even after nearly 20 inches of snow, Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was no big deal for Gary New...
Communities declare snow emergency, closings ahead of winter weather

Latest News

Snowfall Potential
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 2/24/2022
Accumulating Snow Tonight
Accumulating Snow Tonight
As it stands, there's a 70%-80% chance of getting two inches or more of snow areawide.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories hoisted ahead of next snow event
Snow is to arrive by late afternoon or early evening Thursday.
Mark's Wednesday Forecast -- 2/23/2022