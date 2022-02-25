East’s Taylor looks to become school’s first boys swimming medalist at state since 1979

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the East Boys Swimming team, the person most surprised with Camden Taylor’s breakout season might be Taylor himself.

“At the start of the season I was just hoping to make state but I didn’t expect to be this high ranked in swimming,” Taylor said.

The E-rab is looking to become the school’s first medallist at the boys swimming state finals this weekend. Camden posted enters both the 100 and 200-yard freestyle race with qualifying times both in the top three.

“He said ‘my goal is to go to state as a senior’ well he’s a junior and he’s going to state,” East Head Coach Amy Taylor said, “and yeah swimming’s always been on the lower end of the totem pole and it’s always basketball football so it’s exciting that these kids are going to such a big, huge event and I mean they’ve trained, I mean most of them year-round for this so I’m excited.”

