Addressing language barriers in healthcare during the pandemic

By Ali Rasper
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Talking with your doctor can be challenging, especially understanding medical terms and if English isn’t your primary language, it can make your visit even more difficult.

“Because of the anxiety of the pandemic I think that that just created more concern and fear,” said Mercyhealth Manager of Clinical Ethics and Interpretation, Kathryn Pearce.

When you walk into a healthcare facility, doctors and nurses are ready to help. But, explaining your symptoms can be difficult for those whose primary language isn’t English.

“Any time that there is any type of a medical exchange you want to have an individual that has the skill set to be able to do that so certified interpreters are really critical,” Pearce said.

Mercyhealth employs six full-time interpreters at its Rockton Avenue facility.

“We can also utilize an interpreter on the phone to help assist with identifying the language, some individuals may think well this individual is Spanish speaking when in fact they’re speaking Italian so making sure that we have the correct language to be able to assist,” Pearce said.

“The pandemic again, once again highlighted where we had gaps and we prepared for that I have to say from our perspective from the immediate response,” said Winnebago County Public Health Administrator, Dr. Sandra Martell.

Dr. Martell says technology is a saving grace.

“These new browsers and these new capabilities allows the individual to select the language they want that information presented to them in so that it really wasn’t dependent on the health department or any health system really understanding what language might be spoken,” Dr. Martell said.

Dr. Martell says local health systems do a good job of providing language resources to patients and families. Because of that, people are more likely to get the medical care they need.

Addressing language barriers
