Two found dead in Galena, according to Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GALENA, Ill. (WIFR) - Danny Welp, 62 and Debra Welp, 66 were found dead in a residence located in rural Galena on Wednesday.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s dispatched to the home around 1:30 p.m. after a citizen reported both adults dead.

Deputies are investigating both deaths but have no reason to believe the public is in danger at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

