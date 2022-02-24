Stockton girls continue postseason run, Byron & Winnebago to meet for sectional championship
Stockton will face Galena in the Forreston Sectional Final
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FORRESTON/JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WIFR) - A day after having its games postponed due to the forecast, a few Rockford area girls basketball teams look to continue their playoff run.
Class 1A Forreston Sectional Semifinals
Stockton 43, Pecatonica 31
Galena 37, Aquin 26
Class 2A Johnsburg Sectional Semifinals
Byron 57, Johnsburg 24
Winnebago 56, Aurora Central Catholic 29
