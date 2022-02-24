Stockton girls continue postseason run, Byron & Winnebago to meet for sectional championship

FORRESTON/JOHNSBURG, Ill. (WIFR) - A day after having its games postponed due to the forecast, a few Rockford area girls basketball teams look to continue their playoff run.

Class 1A Forreston Sectional Semifinals

Stockton 43, Pecatonica 31

Galena 37, Aquin 26

Class 2A Johnsburg Sectional Semifinals

Byron 57, Johnsburg 24

Winnebago 56, Aurora Central Catholic 29

