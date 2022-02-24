Road weight limits go into effect March 1.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Road weight limit sign posting starts Monday February 28, 2022 by the Winnebago County Highway Department begins posting.

The county will enforce these spring weight postings on certain highways starting Tuesday, March 1st, 2022.

Weight limits will be enforced until signs are taken down. The road posting period is expected to last four to six weeks.

Gross weight limits on county roads are as follows:

2 Axles, Single Rear Tires 9,000 lbs

2 Axles* Dual Rear Tires 20,000 lbs

3 or more Axles*, Dual Rear Tires 33,000 lbs

School Buses: 2 Axles*, Dual Rear Tires 25,000 lbs

Garbage haulers: 2 Axles*, Dual Rear Tires 25,000 lbs, 3 or more Axles*, Dual Rear Tires 42,000 lbs

Gross Axle Load 13, 000 lbs unless exempted

Many roads in Winnebago County are under the jurisdiction of different townships. Most of the township roads will also have weight postings. The county recommends contacting the townships directly for their individual road weight postings.

