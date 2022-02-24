Advertisement

Local boys basketball teams advance to regional finals

By Michael Tilka
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WIFR) - With the IHSA moving all four classes of the boys basketball state tournament to the same weekend, it created a busy lead up to playing in Peoria. A number of area teams are moving on to the regional finals on Friday after Wednesday’s log-jammed semifinals.

Class 1A

Scales Mound 50, Lena-Winslow 32

East Dubuque 43, Galena 42

Pecatonica 64, Earlville 41

South Beloit 60, Dakota 32

Hinckley-Big Rock 59, Durand 44

Aquin 59, Fulton 56 F/OT

Newman 58, Eastland 57 F/OT

Class 2A

Rockford Christian 65, Genoa-Kingston 49

Lutheran 85, Woodstock Marian 64

Eureka 45, Byron 42

Stillman Valley 59, Winnebago 46

Class 3A

Boylan 72, Belvidere 37

Freeport 59, Belvidere North 50

Rochelle 81, Dixon 68

Class 4A

Auburn 69, Harlem 52

Hononegah 58, Guilford 47

East 62, Jacobs 40

