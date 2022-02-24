Local boys basketball teams advance to regional finals
(WIFR) - With the IHSA moving all four classes of the boys basketball state tournament to the same weekend, it created a busy lead up to playing in Peoria. A number of area teams are moving on to the regional finals on Friday after Wednesday’s log-jammed semifinals.
Class 1A
Scales Mound 50, Lena-Winslow 32
East Dubuque 43, Galena 42
Pecatonica 64, Earlville 41
South Beloit 60, Dakota 32
Hinckley-Big Rock 59, Durand 44
Aquin 59, Fulton 56 F/OT
Newman 58, Eastland 57 F/OT
Class 2A
Rockford Christian 65, Genoa-Kingston 49
Lutheran 85, Woodstock Marian 64
Eureka 45, Byron 42
Stillman Valley 59, Winnebago 46
Class 3A
Boylan 72, Belvidere 37
Freeport 59, Belvidere North 50
Rochelle 81, Dixon 68
Class 4A
Auburn 69, Harlem 52
Hononegah 58, Guilford 47
East 62, Jacobs 40
