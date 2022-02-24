Advertisement

Judge won’t dismiss Eddie Patterson wrongful death suit against city of Rockford

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 10:20 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found dead in Galena, according to Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff
Even after nearly 20 inches of snow, Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was no big deal for Gary New...
Communities declare snow emergency, closings ahead of winter weather
Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses questions about the COVID-19 pandemic on Feb. 22, 2022.
Pritzker: COVID-19 data continues to move in good direction; mask mandate set to end Monday
$30 thousand in relief to Illinois homeowners affected by COVID-19

Latest News

Gov. JB Pritzker talks to reporters in Springfield, Illinois on February 16, 2022.
Pritzker: ‘We will recommend that all school districts follow CDC guidance’
Area church prays for peace in Ukraine
Area church prays for peace in Ukraine
Stateline residents are divided between feeling unsafe and feeling free
Locals react to the changes in Illinois mask mandate
Lack of snowfall
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 2/25/2022
Nurse Practitioner Nancy Dagefoerde explains what puts people at risk of heart problems.
OSF Cardiovascular Institute shares advice to keep a healthy heart