Illinois statehouse responds to Ukraine invasion, world conflict

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Following the overnight attacks on Ukraine, Illinois lawmakers have issued responses to the ensuing crisis.

Legislation

Illinois House Minority Leader Jim Durkin (R - Burr Ridge) field legislation that would require Illinois to remove any investments in Russian companies.

There is no official language on the bill yet, but a press release from Durkin’s office said it would require Illinois to disinvest any pension assets in Russian companies. It would also prohibit the state from holding any Russian assets.

“This morning, we woke up to shocking images crossing our TV screens. People in cities throughout Ukraine huddled in subways and shelters while explosions shake their cities as Russian soldiers begin an invasion of their homeland,” said Durkin. “Today, we must send a strong signal to these people that we stand with them and support their sovereignty.”

Another Republican Rep. Tom Demmer (R - Dixon) announced plans to introduce a bill to allow $20 million in aid to housing Ukrainian refugees. The funds would go an established refugee program by the Department of Human Services, which a press release said has already housed more than 123,000 refugees in sixty countries since it began in 1975.

“In this dark and dangerous moment, it is crucial that we stand strong and unequivocally with the people of Ukraine and offer every tool at our disposal to provide aid to refugees who flee from the invasion of their sovereign nation,” Demmer said.

Statements

I want to think of the people of the Ukraine today. Yesterday on the House floor you had members on both sides of the aisle stand up and talk about the people of the Ukraine who are being invaded by Russia and standing in solidarity with them in their struggle.

I have, as many of you know, personal relationship with that area of the world. My wife grew up in communist Bulgaria. All of those areas are very concerned about the naked aggression that we are seeing right now by the Russian president. I think the best thing we can do in our society when we see governments of this sort who are performing these kinds of actions overseas, is to reinforce the goodness and the quality that we have here in America with our democracy.”

There’s another area of concern, or for many of us here should be in Illinois and that is some flyovers that we’re hearing about in Taiwan today... We have many, many Taiwanese Americans living here in this country, in Chicago and they are heavily represented in the Chicago area... while our hearts go out to the people of Ukraine right now, I would like for us to remember that we need to be keeping a very close eye on what’s going on in Taiwan.”

Social media response

We must stand strong with the people of Ukraine and in the fight to preserve democracy. I join the rest of our leaders in condemning this unprovoked and coordinated attack by Vladimir Putin. — Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (@RepChrisWelch) February 24, 2022

Praying for peace for the people of Ukraine this morning. — Senator Sara Feigenholtz (@SenatorSara6) February 24, 2022

Tonight we stand together in prayer for the people of Ukraine and united in our resolve against the tyranny of a Russian autocrat determined to undermine democracy and threaten peace on the European continent. — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) February 24, 2022

I’m praying for the people in Ukraine and their safety. We stand with you. — Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton (@LtGovStratton) February 24, 2022

