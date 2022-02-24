FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisories hoisted ahead of next snow event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Compared to the icy mess the Stateline was in Tuesday, Wednesday proved to be much quieter.

That did, however, come at a cost of much colder temperatures, as highs only reached the upper teens to lower 20s, a time in which 36° is considered to be the norm.

We won’t get a whole lot of relief in the temperature department Thursday, and we’ve got another obstacle on our hands in the form of snow. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for all of Northern Illinois, taking hold late Thursday afternoon and continuing through early Friday morning.

We are not likely talking about a major snowfall event, However, the fact that it could impact at least one and perhaps two commutes has prompted the issuance of the advisories.

Thursday will start off quietly, aside from a few widely scattered flurries around midday.

Come the mid to late afternoon hours, we’ll start to see snow showers develop in slightly more organized fashion. The estimated start time for any organized snow is in a window between 3:00 and 5:00pm.

Once snow begins, we can expect a several hour stretch of light to moderate snow, before eventually tapering to flurries as we reach the midnight hour or shortly thereafter.

Come to very early morning hours of Friday, it looks as though most if not all of the snow will have departed off to the east.

While snowfall amounts aren’t likely to be overly significant, it is quite likely that there’ll be just enough snow to cause travel difficulties, especially Thursday evening and in the overnight hours. Total accumulations for most of us will fall in the two to three inch range. Areas off to the west of Rockford, closer to the Mississippi River, may end up with only an inch of fresh snow, while as you head east toward the Chicago Metro area, a few isolated four inch tallies aren’t out of the question.

NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center’s thoughts align well with our forecast rationale. Their snowfall probability outlook paints a 70 to 80% chance that our area gets two inches or more of snow, but just a 20 to 30% chance of four inches or more.

Partial sunshine is to emerge during the afternoon of Friday, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side, thanks in large part to the new snowpack likely to reside here. A third straight day of 20s is all but certain.

Warming commences Saturday, as temperatures are ticketed for the middle 30s, and more substantial warmth is to follow. Sunday and Monday are both to feature temperatures near 40°, with several more 40s and even a few 50s appearing to be a good bet next week.

