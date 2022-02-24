Advertisement

Experts say mortgage rates are highest since 2019

Mortgage rates hit four percent Thursday, rising much quicker than experts predicted.
The afternoon's first look at events making news today.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Only two months into the new year, mortgage rates passed industry predictions. According to Rockford Area Realtors, some mortgage rate indices topped four percent last Thursday, moving past industry expectations that rights might reach those levels by the end of 2022.

“Year over year, they’re up about three quarters of a percent, January to January,” said Blackhawk Bank Mortgage Banking Senior Vice President Tammy Zurfluh. “They are rising a little more than that currently.”

Looking at mortgage rates historically, Zurfluh said these are still great rates to buy a home at.

“If you look at 1980 at 12 percent, and the two thousands, they were over six percent,” she said.

Zurfluh said home buyers need to be diligent in making sure their pre-qualifications are up to date, and their budget is still meeting their needs with the rising rates.

