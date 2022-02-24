Durand Police Chief Schelling takes Exec. Director position with police training board

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Durand congratulates their Chief of Police Jeff Schelling on his new endeavour in law enforcement.

Starting April 1, Chief Schelling will be the Executive Director of the Northern Illinois Training Board.

His duties include testing law enforcement agencies in Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb counties.

“It was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up,” the Village stated Thursday on their Facebook page. “He has brought such value to our community. We are grateful to have him for the remainder of his stay here.”

