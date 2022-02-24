Advertisement

Durand Police Chief Schelling takes Exec. Director position with police training board

Chief of Police Jeff Schelling
Chief of Police Jeff Schelling(Village of Durand)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - The Village of Durand congratulates their Chief of Police Jeff Schelling on his new endeavour in law enforcement.

Starting April 1, Chief Schelling will be the Executive Director of the Northern Illinois Training Board.

His duties include testing law enforcement agencies in Winnebago, Boone and DeKalb counties.

“It was an opportunity that he couldn’t pass up,” the Village stated Thursday on their Facebook page. “He has brought such value to our community. We are grateful to have him for the remainder of his stay here.”

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

$30 thousand in relief to Illinois homeowners affected by COVID-19
Gov. J.B. Pritzker addresses questions about the COVID-19 pandemic on Feb. 22, 2022.
Pritzker: COVID-19 data continues to move in good direction; mask mandate set to end Monday
Two found dead in Galena, according to Jo Daviess Co. Sheriff
Mother of Rockford murder victim reflects after suspect is in custody
Mom of 18-year-old homicide victim speaks out after suspect arrest
Even after nearly 20 inches of snow, Monday and Tuesday’s snowfall was no big deal for Gary New...
Communities declare snow emergency, closings ahead of winter weather

Latest News

Snowfall Potential
Ethan's Thursday Forecast -- 2/24/2022
scholarship
Local surgeon gives scholarships out to students at Kikifers Academy
Addressing language barriers in healthcare during the pandemic.
Addressing language barriers in healthcare during the pandemic
Addressing language barriers
Addressing language barriers
Most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings starting Friday.
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday