Communities declare snow emergency, closings ahead of winter weather

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - Machesney Park, Rockford, South Beloit, Cherry Valley and Poplar Grove are a few communities in the stateline declaring snow emergencies ahead of Thursday’s expected winter weather.

For Rockford residents, this means odd/even street parking goes into effect.

In Machesney Park, all vehicles should be moved from streets and roads until the snow has stopped and plows have cleared.

South Beloit residents will be under a snow emergency from Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. until Friday, Feb. 25 at noon. This means odd/even parking will be suspended and no vehicles are allowed to park on the street until they are fully plowed.

“We take a lot of pride in clearing our roads. Please be patient with our crew and remove vehicles from roadways so we can work as cautiously and quickly as possible. Stay safe,” says Steve Haas, City of South Beloit Streets Superintendent.

The Village of Cherry Valley issued their snow emergency earlier than others on Thursday, with winter parking restrictions starting at 3 p.m.

Poplar Grove also declared a snow emergency ahead of Thursday’s expected snow. Parking restrictions go into effect at 8 p.m. for those residents.

