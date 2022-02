ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Light snow showers this morning. Accumulating snow to begin after 3 this afternoon. We could see a half inch on the ground by sunset. Snow continues tonight adding up to 2 - 4″. Snow should end by 3 - 4 Friday morning. Highs today will reach the upper 20′s. Dry and warmer for the weekend with 40′s next week.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.