Survivors of assault have more options to keep themselves safe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local lawmakers want to make it easier for survivors of assault to fight back against the abuse.

“I think we can make the system work better and safer for victims,” said 34th District Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman.

The pandemic forced changes to Illinois courts. Through an executive order, survivors of assault could virtually fire an order of protection.

Now a local lawmakers wants to make that change permanent with Senate Bill 3667.

“When survivors are in need of protection they often hesitate because of the trauma it stirs up or fears of being stopped by their abuser,” Stadelman said.

The bill would also allow court hearings to be virtual.

Stadelman says that would help mothers who don’t want their children involved in the situation.

“If the victim has to go to the court house, the one who’s accused knows where that person has to go, and there have been stories unfortunately across the Country that after a hearing a victim has to confront their abuser say in a parking lot,” Stadelman said.

Rockford Sexual Assault Counseling Executive Director Erica Engler says Winnebago County is already ahead of the legislation and other counties should follow suit.

“We actually started doing everything was allowable at the beginning of this year but I do know there was more forms downloadable more things but now it’s kind of the whole process can be done virtually,” Engler said.

Engler feels any option that helps survivors feel safe, is a benefit.

“The system shouldn’t make it harder for them to get justice and for them to get protection and for them to get safety,” Engler said.

The bill recently passed through committee and now heads to the Senate floor for a vote.

Senators have until Feb. 25 to pass the bill over to the House for additional discussion, otherwise the bill dies.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.