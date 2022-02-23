Sub-zero chills to return early Wednesday, snow to follow Thursday
Confidence increasing that shovels will likely be needed
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The workweek has gotten off to a rather rocky start in the weather department.
What began as heavy rain Monday night into very early Tuesday transitioned quickly to freezing rain Tuesday morning, turning many area roadways into skating rinks, resulting in many accidents reported throughout the region.
Things are quieter by comparison Tuesday evening, though with rapidly falling temperatures in progress, and untreated roads that may appear wet could very well become icy. Thus, caution is still urged if traveling over the next several hours.
On the subject of temperatures, a gusty northwesterly wind has sent temperatures and wind chills tumbling, and the freefall’s expected to continue through the remainder of the overnight hours. Wind chills are to flirt with or even go slightly below zero as early as the midnight hour.
By the time we awake Wednesday morning, it’s expected that most of us will have temperatures in the single digits, and sub-zero chills are likely areawide.
Despite mixed sunshine’s likely arrival in the afternoon, temperatures will be in for a struggle all day long Wednesday. At best, we’ll reach the mid-20s, and wind chills are likely to remain in the teens.
Clouds are to gather once again Thursday ahead of our next weather maker, this one appearing more and more likely to be a snow producer for the Stateline. While most of the day’s likely to be dry, snowflakes may begin to fall by late Thursday afternoon.
Prospects for snow will increase rather significantly by the time darkness descends on the area. Once snow begins, it’s likely to continue through most of the overnight hours, and may possibly even linger into the opening stages of Friday.
While this system’s not likely to produce mammoth snowfall totals in and around the area, confidence is increasing that there’s to be at least enough to shovel. Computer model projections, along with the latest outlooks generated by NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center, suggest a high likelihood of the region picking up at least two inches of light, fluffy snow.
Not to be ruled out, but far from guaranteed, would be parts of the region picking up four or more inches of accumulation. The WPC puts those odds at 40-50% locally, with the greater chances of that happening to occur east of Rockford, where Lake Michigan could enhance totals some.
Temperatures are to remain in the 20s for each of the next three days, well below normal by late February standards. 30s are due in to close out the month on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Once March arrives Tuesday, 40s are likely to arrive, with a few 50s entirely possible, if not likely shortly thereafter.
