Rockford City Council passes program to help with domestic violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford City Council passes a new program with flying colors Feb. 22, that helps support domestic violence victims. City leaders will work with Region 1 Planning Council enforcing a vital objective: to save lives.

“We’re really addressing our problem in the community with crime,” said 4th Ward Alderman Kevin Frost. “We are trying to reduce the trauma, reduce the domestic violence and have a positive impact on our community.”

“We want to see tangible results, and this is a means to evaluate that,” said 3th Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg. “To track the programs, to evaluate the outcomes.”

In last 5 years, the rate of domestic violence in the Rockford are rose by 11.6%. Even more shocking, nearly 40% of all violent crimes in that same timespan were domestic violence related.

“This program is going to allow us really to assess the data, to make sure its successful,” said Frost. “That were doing things the right way, and were making an impact on youth, and on domestic violence.”

Frost says that several other communities in Illinois fight the same battle for grants that fund resources to help victims and survivors of domestic violence.

“When we are seeking grants, we want to make sure we can prove that we are making a difference in our community,” said Frost.

The program has already been worked into the budget and will bring them results by the end of the year. From there they will be able to organize even more projects with solutions to this important issue.

“We know there is a crime issue in Rockford and there is a crime issue all across the country frankly,” said Tuneberg. “Hopefully things like this can help alleviate, sooner rather than later, some of this crime in our city.”

