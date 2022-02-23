Advertisement

National Eating Disorders Awareness Week

Local doctors and therapists are here to help
By Quini Amma
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The slogan for this years National Eating Disorders Week is “See the Chang Be the Change”. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services more than 28 million Americans will have a eating disorder in their lifetime. Local doctors say the number of patients has sky-rocketed due to the pandemic. Changes in sleep, energy level and hair loss are just some of the common side effects of eating disorders.

“It’s when someone is obsessively eating too much or not enough and that can lead to health complications or even death.” says Dr. Martine Schultheis and OSF Family Physician.

The three most common types of eating disorders are anorexia, bulimia and binge-eating. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services eating disorder related hospital admissions increased during the pandemic. “With COVID recently there’s been a huge uptick of our adolescents behind diagnosed with eating disorders part of that once again is due to the isolation,” says Dr. Adrienne Adams medical director at Rosecrance Griffin Williamson Campus. An isolation that caused many to flock to social media and leaving many with the added pressure of what society defines as the perfect body.

“Not to say that it promotes unhealthy eating but it’s so much more prevalent to see pictures of unhealthy images or expectations that we should have of ourselves because of the way someone else looks,” says Sonya McDevitt licensed clinical professional counselor from KP Counseling.

