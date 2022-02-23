Illinois State Police seized more than $70 million in illegal drugs last year

METAMORA, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly released data on Wednesday showing the dramatic increase in drugs and weapons seizures during the 2021 fiscal year.

ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) agents in nine different units opened approximately 1,404 investigations and closed approximately 1,131 cases, with approximately 1,247 ongoing investigations. MEG agents made 2,229 seizures of illegally possessed cannabis, cocaine, crack, ecstasy, fentanyl and carfentanyl, heroin, LSD, methamphetamine, pharmaceuticals, psilocybin and other dangerous drugs with an estimated street value of just under $71,100,000, resulting in 878 arrests for either delivery or possession of those illegal substances. They also made 68 gang-crime related arrests.

A 2017 report by the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) said MEG agents made more felony and manufacture/delivery arrests than local enforcement alone. Based on the report, MEG units will concentrate their efforts on felony trafficking investigations and arrests rather than personal users.

“Through the strong state, local and federal partnerships of the MEG units, drug enforcement across our state is focused on apprehending violent, drug-trafficking criminals profiting off the pain of those losing loved ones to dangerous drugs,” Kelly said. “The ISP is thankful for the community-based partnerships like those of the MEG units because it leads to a more united, more effective front pushing back against these merchants of misery causing of this ongoing epidemic.”

ISP MEGs partner with community groups, health organizations, and local stakeholders to address and prevent substance abuse disorders affecting communities throughout Illinois. This key focus on felony level drug offenses paves the way for the education and treatment programs to function effectively by breaking the cycle of drug addiction.

