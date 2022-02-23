IDHA announces $30,000 in relief to Illinois homeowners impacted by COVID-19

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) announced on Wednesday a relief program for homeowners affected by the pandemic.

The Illinois Emergency Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) program will give up to $30,000 in aid per homeowner to curb mortgage delinquencies, defaults and foreclosures. The goal of the program is to help Illinois families while they regain financial stability.

IDHS will start accepting applications for the program in April. Information can be found on the IDHS website, here.

Funds from the program will be paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity on behalf of Illinois homeowners.

“I implore homeowners behind on their mortgage to take the necessary steps to ensure they are eligible to apply for help through ILHAF,” said State Rep. Lindsey LaPointe (D-Chicago). “Attend an information session or contact a counseling agency on the IHDA website to educate yourselves about the program so you are ready to apply when the portal is open.”

The U.S. Department of the Treasury requires this assistance be used as a “last resort,” meaning struggling homeowners are federally required to look for other relief options before they are eligible to apply for assistance through ILHAF.

To qualify, applicants must have experienced a financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020 (including a hardship that began before Jan. 21, 2020, but continued after that date). They also must currently own and occupy their home in Illinois as their primary residence, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income.

“After allocating over a billion dollars to assist renters and landlords avoid eviction and foreclosure, it is now time to help Illinois homeowners and their neighborhoods in their recovery from the pandemic,” said IHDA Executive Director Kristin Faust. “IHDA has a proven track record over the past decade in providing help to homeowners struggling to pay their housing expenses in the midst of economic strife.”

