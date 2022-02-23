Advertisement

Hononegah’s season ends, Sycamore rolls on at sectionals

By Joe Olmo
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WIFR) - While most of the local girls basketball teams remaining in the postseason had their games postponed due to the forecast, a couple of area teams still played Tuesday night.

In Class 4A, Hononegah was out to avenge an early season loss to South Elgin in the sectional semifinals at DeKalb. Ember Gunnink’s basket with about 4:00 minutes to play gave the Indians a 48-44 lead. That was the last time they would score as the Storm scored the final 13 points of the game to win 57-48.

In Class 3A, Sycamore’s best season continues after the Spartans cruised past Providence Catholic 53-29. Junior Evyn Carrier scored a game-high 27 points in the win. Sycamore is now 31-2 and will face Montini for the sectional title on Thursday at Kaneland High School.

The Class 1A Forreston Sectional semifinals and the Class 2A Johnsburg Sectional semifinals were pushed back to Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt including two children after I-90 pileup
Rockford police respond to the 2100 block of 11th St. on Monday for reports of a shooting victim.
Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
Icing concerns begin to ramp up anytime after 7pm Monday as temperatures fall to near freezing,...
FIRST ALERT: Winter storm to threaten the Stateline Monday night/Tuesday
Coreyeon A. Young, 18 of Rockford was arrested in Dubuque County, IA on Friday.
18-year-old arrested in Iowa for first-degree murder charge in Rockford
Dixon police are looking for the man pictured here in connection with a forgery from last week...
Dixon Police Department takes to social media to identify suspect

Latest News

The Hononegah girls basketball team saw its season end with a loss to South Elgin in the Class...
Rockford area girls basketball sectional semifinals
Girls wrestling takes center stage this weekend with first state tournament.
NIC-10 girls wrestlers take aim at state tournament
The Illinois High School Association will hold its first girls wrestling state tournament this...
Stateline girls wrestlers look to make an impact at state meet
Freeport's Markel Baker celebrates after winning a state championship.
Freeport’s Baker ends high school wrestling career as a state champion