Hononegah’s season ends, Sycamore rolls on at sectionals

(WIFR) - While most of the local girls basketball teams remaining in the postseason had their games postponed due to the forecast, a couple of area teams still played Tuesday night.

In Class 4A, Hononegah was out to avenge an early season loss to South Elgin in the sectional semifinals at DeKalb. Ember Gunnink’s basket with about 4:00 minutes to play gave the Indians a 48-44 lead. That was the last time they would score as the Storm scored the final 13 points of the game to win 57-48.

In Class 3A, Sycamore’s best season continues after the Spartans cruised past Providence Catholic 53-29. Junior Evyn Carrier scored a game-high 27 points in the win. Sycamore is now 31-2 and will face Montini for the sectional title on Thursday at Kaneland High School.

The Class 1A Forreston Sectional semifinals and the Class 2A Johnsburg Sectional semifinals were pushed back to Wednesday.

