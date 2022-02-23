Guler Appliance Co. moving locations after 86 years near Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Guler Appliance Co. currently calls Rockford’s Midtown District home, but a rise in business means its time to move into a larger space just down the road.

Company President Dale Johnson can’t wait to move the 86-year-old store from its current location at 227 7th St. in Rockford to a bigger space at 4435 E. State St. The new location means more appliance choices and parking spaces for customers. Guler’s current showroom space sits at a little more than 5,000 square feet. This will increase to more than 12,000 square feet once they open the new store.

“Everybody’s going to like what they see when it’s finished,” says Johnson. “We want to create a shopping experience where people go to and are just getting the best display of product and knowledgeable people.”

Guler Appliance has used the new space, which they bought in 2021, to store appliances as they ran out of warehouse and showroom space at their current location. The company hopes to open the new site by mid-April. Aldermen Frank Beach says Guler’s strong reputation should be an example for other businesses.

“I think that regardless of whether it’s a big box store or not if you’re taking care of your customer, they are going to talk about that in a positive way,” says Beach.

Johnson is the third-generation owner of Guler Appliance. It was founded in 1928 before Andrew Guler took ownership of the company in 1936. Johnson’s been with Guler for 42 years and has served as president for the last five years.

“It’s a lot of pride thinking back to past relatives that have worked here and helped former customers, they’re gonna feel proud of what we’re doing and continue the Guler legacy,” says Johnson.

A grand opening is scheduled for late May or early June. Johnson says leaving the Midtown District is bittersweet, but whoever takes over the location will find a supportive customer base.

