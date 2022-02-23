Advertisement

Crime Stoppers for Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of missing 4-year-old
Mother of Rockford murder victim reflects after suspect is in custody
Mom of 18-year-old homicide victim speaks out after suspect arrest
Snow may become a bit heavier late Thursday night.
Sub-zero chills to return early Wednesday, snow to follow Thursday
Rockford police respond to the 2100 block of 11th St. on Monday for reports of a shooting victim.
Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
Coreyeon A. Young, 18 of Rockford was arrested in Dubuque County, IA on Friday.
18-year-old arrested in Iowa for first-degree murder charge in Rockford

Latest News

Fraud losses hit 10-year high
Consumer Crackdown: Cryptocurrency scams skyrocket in 2021
America saves week
America Saves Week is Feb. 21-25
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
The teethers include shapes of butterflies, boats, flowers and dinosaurs.
Teething rings recalled due to choking hazard