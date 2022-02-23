Advertisement

Comic-magician ‘Amazing Johnathan’ dies at 63, report says

candle
candle(Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - “The Amazing Johnathan,” whose act blending magic and sometimes shocking comedy propelled him to national TV specials and headlining in Las Vegas for over a decade, has died at the age of 63, according to multiple reports.

Real name Johnathan Szeles, he had been battling heart disease for several years. His wife, Anastasia Synn, confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he died late Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of missing 4-year-old
Mother of Rockford murder victim reflects after suspect is in custody
Mom of 18-year-old homicide victim speaks out after suspect arrest
Snow may become a bit heavier late Thursday night.
Sub-zero chills to return early Wednesday, snow to follow Thursday
Rockford police respond to the 2100 block of 11th St. on Monday for reports of a shooting victim.
Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
Coreyeon A. Young, 18 of Rockford was arrested in Dubuque County, IA on Friday.
18-year-old arrested in Iowa for first-degree murder charge in Rockford

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury starts deliberating 3 ex-officers’ case in George Floyd killing
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
He is charged for blindly firing into Breonna Taylor's home. (CNN, WAVE, WCCO, CELL PHONE...
Trial starts for ex-cop charged in Breonna Taylor raid