Advertisement

Calm & Cold Today

Snow Likely Thursday Night
Calm & Cold Today
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to low 20′s. Increasing clouds tomorrow with snow developing mid to late afternoon. Looking at 2 - 4″ of a fluffy snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Flurries through noon on Friday with highs in the 30′s. Sunny skies will take hold Saturday through Monday with highs in the middle 30′s.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of missing 4-year-old
Mother of Rockford murder victim reflects after suspect is in custody
Mom of 18-year-old homicide victim speaks out after suspect arrest
Snow may become a bit heavier late Thursday night.
Sub-zero chills to return early Wednesday, snow to follow Thursday
Rockford police respond to the 2100 block of 11th St. on Monday for reports of a shooting victim.
Shooting victim on 11th Street in Rockford
Coreyeon A. Young, 18 of Rockford was arrested in Dubuque County, IA on Friday.
18-year-old arrested in Iowa for first-degree murder charge in Rockford

Latest News

Snow may become a bit heavier late Thursday night.
Sub-zero chills to return early Wednesday, snow to follow Thursday
Snow's likely on Thursday, and it's quite possible we'll need to break out the shovels.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 2/22/2022
Rain and freezing rain will be moving out shortly after the noon hour Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Freezing rain leads to slippery roads before sharp cooldown
While showers and thunderstorms are possible along and south of Interstate 88, a transition to...
FIRST ALERT: Ice concerns persist for many in the Stateline as flooding emerges as a possibility for others