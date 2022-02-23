Calm & Cold Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid to low 20′s. Increasing clouds tomorrow with snow developing mid to late afternoon. Looking at 2 - 4″ of a fluffy snow Thursday night into Friday morning. Flurries through noon on Friday with highs in the 30′s. Sunny skies will take hold Saturday through Monday with highs in the middle 30′s.

