211 hotline provides access to wide spectrum of issues

STATELINE (WIFR) - The United Way of Rock River Valley added Winnebago and Ogle counties to the 211 Illinois service a decade ago. In the last quarter of 2021, nearly a thousand calls to the hotline came from those areas.

“Part of what United Way is bringing together you know, the collective reach of all the agencies in our community and so we knew that it was a unique tool that could help really bring connect people with some of the great organizations that our areas provides,” says Owen Stiffler from the United Way of Rock River Valley.

The free hotline, also known as PATH or ‘Providing Access to Help’ runs 24 hours a day 7 days a week. Callers can get help in areas from clothing to utilities even health access. Volunteers like Kevin Richardson handle the calls.

“I just can’t imagine doing something with my life if it wasn’t something in the human services field,” says Richardson.

Richardson says most residents who use the hotline say the service is invaluable. Like the woman who called last Thanksgiving. She had just moved to the state and spent the holiday alone.

“The operator just literally talked to them about their life and their situation and you know, the positives and the good things in their life. And she reported at the end of the call that this person felt a lot better,” says Stiffler.

Starting July 2022, PATH. which takes the 2-1-1 calls from Bloomington, Ill. will also implement 988 as the emergency number for those in need of mental health assistance.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.